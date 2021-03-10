Soup in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Soup is set to see a slight increase in value growth compared to 2019, with growth of 5% predicted for 2020, compared to 4% recorded the previous year. This growth is mainly being driven by frozen soup, which offers a convenient option for many households; allowing them to prepare soup with ease, and within a short time frame. This was especially appreciated by those working or studying from home during the pandemic, who wanted a no-fuss lunch option. In addition, with schools closed during some…

Frozen soup drives growth, however, shelf stable soups record less demand, as consumers reach for familiar soup offerings

Small businesses sell frozen soup, offering organic options and those that align with the growing health and wellness trend

Go Soup Food PT retains its lead in 2020, offering frozen soup options aligned to local taste preferences

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The economic recession leads to consumers continuing to prefer frozen soup, above more expensive options

E-commerce is set to grow as logistic infrastructure improves, and COVID-19 boosts use

Soup packaging is set to focus on both single-serving options and larger options for price-conscious families

