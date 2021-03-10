Global Travel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a drastic impact on all the elements of the travel industry in Myanmar in 2020 overall. From March 2020, commercial flights began being suspended and by May, Myanmar closed its borders and grounded the majority of flights. During the time, the amount of inbound arrivals plummeted which has had a chain effect on all the other elements of the travel industry. With flights grounded, airlines have seen sales drop drastically, especially as between the months of Mar…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Myanmar report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

TOURISM FLOWS

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

Tourism flows sees sharp decline in response to international travel bans

Cancelled Thingyan leads to a decline in domestic travel

Recovery and Opportunities

Tourist industry will require serious adaptations in order to recover from the pandemic

A focus on tourism from Asian countries to be expected over the forecast period

AIRLINES

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

Grounded airlines in response to international and national travel restrictions

Threats to airlines have been looming prior to the outbreak of COVID-19

Recovery and Opportunities

Local airlines will focus on domestic travel in order to boost recovery

AirAsia will continue to go ahead with its Indo-China expansion plans

LODGING

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

Hotels forced to close under lockdown regulations

Hotels slowly becoming more popular amongst Burmese tourists

Recovery and Opportunities

Hotels to recover from 2021 due to increased domestic tourism

Possibility of Airbnb to be legalised in order for the tourist industry to recover

ONLINE TRAVEL INTERMEDIARIES

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

The travel industry comes to a halt which leads to travel intermediaries’ sales to fall

Online travel intermediaries outperforms offline ones as lockdown regulations see the latter closed

Recovery and Opportunities

Online travel intermediaries expected to recover faster that offline

Online sales of lodging will continue growing over the forecast period

