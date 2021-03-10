Global Travel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a drastic impact on all the elements of the travel industry in Myanmar in 2020 overall. From March 2020, commercial flights began being suspended and by May, Myanmar closed its borders and grounded the majority of flights. During the time, the amount of inbound arrivals plummeted which has had a chain effect on all the other elements of the travel industry. With flights grounded, airlines have seen sales drop drastically, especially as between the months of Mar…
Euromonitor International’s Travel in Myanmar report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Travel in Myanmar
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2020-2025
Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 5 Attractions and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Attractions and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
TOURISM FLOWS
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
Tourism flows sees sharp decline in response to international travel bans
Cancelled Thingyan leads to a decline in domestic travel
Recovery and Opportunities
Tourist industry will require serious adaptations in order to recover from the pandemic
A focus on tourism from Asian countries to be expected over the forecast period
Category Data
Table 7 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 8 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 9 Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Inbound Receipts: Value 2020-2025
Table 13 Domestic Trips by Purpose of Visit: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 14 Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 15 Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 16 Domestic Expenditure: Value and Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Domestic Trips by Purpose of Visit: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Domestic Tourist Expenditure: Value and Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 22 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 23 Outbound Expenditure: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Outbound Expenditure: Value 2020-2025
AIRLINES
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
Grounded airlines in response to international and national travel restrictions
Threats to airlines have been looming prior to the outbreak of COVID-19
Recovery and Opportunities
Local airlines will focus on domestic travel in order to boost recovery
AirAsia will continue to go ahead with its Indo-China expansion plans
Category Data
Table 27 Airlines Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025
LODGING
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
Hotels forced to close under lockdown regulations
Hotels slowly becoming more popular amongst Burmese tourists
Recovery and Opportunities
Hotels to recover from 2021 due to increased domestic tourism
Possibility of Airbnb to be legalised in order for the tourist industry to recover
Category Data
Table 29 Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Lodging Outlets: Units 2015-2020
Table 31 Forecast Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Lodging Outlets: Units 2020-2025
ONLINE TRAVEL INTERMEDIARIES
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
The travel industry comes to a halt which leads to travel intermediaries’ sales to fall
Online travel intermediaries outperforms offline ones as lockdown regulations see the latter closed
Recovery and Opportunities
Online travel intermediaries expected to recover faster that offline
Online sales of lodging will continue growing over the forecast period
Category Data
Table 33 Online Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 34 Forecast Online Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025
….continued
