Global Consumer Health Market Research Report 2026

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgian consumer health faced further regulations and limits on volume sales. The sales of masks and sanitizing products and equipment, for example, was limited in order to prevent stockpiling and ensure continued availability of these products.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Georgia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased self-medication behind growing demand for analgesics as dental clinics close and consumers avoid hospitals

Fastum Gel leads topical analgesics with strong promotional activity and word of mouth recommendations counting in its favour

Low prices and advertising prove key to success as Aversi and Ketonal retain strong presence in analgesics

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ibuprofen and Ketoprofen are seen as a safer option than Acetaminophen

Paediatric analgesics will lead growth in analgesics as it gains momentum

Rising tourism and increased interest in evolving categories to drive analgesic sales over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 symptoms similar to seasonal colds drive value sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies

Local companies benefit from low prices and distribution

GSK continues to lead thanks to wide portfolio despite sale of Coldrex to STADA

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Products aimed at children expected to drive growth in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies

Inhalant decongestants continue to perform well as consumers learn about product ranges

Changing economic and urban landscapes in Georgia will lead to further changes in the category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

