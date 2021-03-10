Global Store Cards Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Demand for store cards in South Africa was already stagnating towards the end of the review period as retailers, including apparel and footwear specialist retailers and departments stores, grew increasingly concerned about issuing cards due to the increasing number of South Africans getting into high amounts of debt that they would be unable to pay off in full. Some consumers perceive store cards as another method of gaining credit which allows them to purchase goods which they may not be able t…

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Store Cards in South Africa

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closure of non-essential stores during lockdown significantly impacts store cards in 2020 but cards linked to purchase of groceries likely to fare better

Retailers encourage consumers to use store cards online during pandemic in line with general switch towards e-commerce

Fairly fragmented competitive landscape in terms of store cards in circulation, with pandemic having varying impact on issuers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual improvement predicted for store cards over the course of the forecast period, although transaction value unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels

Issuers likely to remain cautious regarding amount of credit they offer customers due to concerns over bad debt

Digitalisation trend could offer issuers further scope for development

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Number of open loop pre-paid cards continues to rise in 2020 due to use of government benefit cards and financial assistance in the form of grants

M-commerce continues to record impressive performance driven by further move towards digitalisation and driven by affluent, younger, tech-savvy consumers

Consolidated competitive landscape with pandemic set to impact a number of players in varying ways

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 16 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 18 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 19 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 21 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 23 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 26 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 27 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 28 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 29 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

