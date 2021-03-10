Global Travel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The initial impact of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic began at the end of February, as the government suspended all flights from Milan. Shortly after on 16 March, the government expanded its suspension on incoming flights to include arrivals from Europe, China and Iran. Then, the country closed all its borders on 19 March and enacted a state of emergency including lockdown measures. During lockdown, most non-essential facilities were forced to cease operations including travel agencies, and a…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476660-travel-in-dominican-republic

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-vending-machine-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-stablity-program-esp-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-asia-pacific-semiconductor-packaging-and-assembly-pa-equipment-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2025-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydraulic-gearmotors-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Travel in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025

CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2020-2025

Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 5 Attractions and Experiences: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Attractions and Experiences: Value 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

TOURISM FLOWS

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

Inbound arrivals suffer greatest setback in the Dominican Republic, but efforts by tourism bodies and the government are set to bolster recovery

The Dominican Republic positions itself as a safe destination for family tourism in 2020

Recovery and Opportunities

Domestic trips will recover first, with inbound arrivals following shortly after

Increased promotional activities, especially e-marketing, will entice travellers to visit the Dominican Republic

Category Data

Table 7 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 8 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 9 Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Inbound Receipts: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Domestic Trips by Purpose of Visit: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 14 Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 15 Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 16 Domestic Expenditure: Value and Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Domestic Trips by Purpose of Visit: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Domestic Tourist Expenditure: Value and Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 22 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 23 Outbound Expenditure: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Outbound Expenditure: Value 2020-2025

AIRLINES

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

Border closures effectively grounded planes in March-June 2020

Government initiatives aim to instil confidence in travel to the Dominican Republic

Recovery and Opportunities

Recovery of airlines will be quickest for carriers operating in the airports of Santo Domingo due to superior connectivity

Great potential to attract tourists coming from cooler climates during high season

Category Data

Table 27 Airlines Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025

LODGING

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

Recovery quickest for hotels in 2020

Lodging in Santo Domingo set to benefit from combination of business and leisure travel

Recovery and Opportunities

Negative impact on short-term rentals, with lasting effects expected

Hotels focus on domestic tourists to fill occupancy

Category Data

Table 29 Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Lodging Outlets: Units 2015-2020

Table 31 Forecast Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Lodging Outlets: Units 2020-2025

ONLINE TRAVEL INTERMEDIARIES

Key Data Findings

2020 Impact

COVID-19 disturbs traditional intermediaries model

The lack of ability to book online via local travel agencies curtails growth

Recovery and Opportunities

Partial recovery for online travel intermediaries with domestic tourism due to appealing packages

Due to lack of local providers, major international online intermediaries are commonly used

Category Data

Table 33 Online Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 34 Forecast Online Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105