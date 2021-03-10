Global Sports Nutrition Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

During 2020, the category has been severely hit by the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The lockdown, which enforced self-isolation, social distancing and stay-at-home measures, as well as restrictions on outdoor activities to cope with the pandemic, led to a reduction in physical activity among the population. Especially in the early stages of the pandemic, people followed governmental recommendations closely and avoided not only organised physical activities, but also individual exercise reg…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476647-sports-nutrition-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-connected-washing-machine-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microalgae-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-end-wireless-speakers-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-indoor-industrial-doors-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sports Nutrition in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown measures hamper opportunities for physical activity and depress sales of sports nutrition

Closure of specialist retailers and gyms accelerates shift towards e-commerce during COVID-19

Growing competition continues to erode the retail value share of the leader Olimp Laboratories

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bright outlook for sports nutrition as healthy lifestyle trends set to resurface and accelerate in the forecast period

All types of sports nutrition set to see sales growth by catering to various types of consumers

Manufacturers expected to develop their portfolios to capture a widening audience with various needs and preferences

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105