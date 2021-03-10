Global Sports Nutrition Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

Sports nutrition in Algeria is expected to see lower current retail value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019. The category benefited over the review period from the growing presence of international brands, and their more widespread availability in chemists/pharmacies. This is in addition to rising urbanisation. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the oil price crashed in 2020 resulting in the Algerian dinar devaluating, increasing inflation, a rise in unemployment and salary cuts which…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
