Global Sleep Aids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown restrictions in Hungary have meant that people have been working from home more which, for many consumers, means they can have more time at home and are less stressed. This could restrict the demand for sleep aids in 2020, although additional pressures such as balancing parenting, home-schooling and work are also important to consider.
Euromonitor International's Sleep Aids in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Sleep Aids in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More time at home soothes consumers whilst return to hectic lifestyles and turmoil of COVID-19 keeps Hungarians awake at night
Competition from herbal products continues to drive product development in sleep aids
Despite strong lead by Valeriana TEVA, Relaxina remains significant player
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sleep aids set to grow as depression keeps Hungarian consumers awake at night
Hectic lives and stress will continue to be key factors in category growth in the coming years
Manufacturers focus on innovation and herbal ingredients as experts warn of the dangers of addiction to sleep aids
