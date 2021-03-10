Global Sleep Aids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown restrictions in Hungary have meant that people have been working from home more which, for many consumers, means they can have more time at home and are less stressed. This could restrict the demand for sleep aids in 2020, although additional pressures such as balancing parenting, home-schooling and work are also important to consider.

Sleep Aids in Hungary

Euromonitor International

November 2020

