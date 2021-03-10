Global Dermatologicals in North Macedonia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to have very little impact on dermatologicals in Macedonia in 2020 overall. Although current value sales are predicted to rise slightly, this will likely have nothing to do with the pandemic, and more with an ongoing pattern that is mirrored over the review period. When lockdown was first implemented in Q2, there was a surge of stockpiling, however these trends likely have had little impact on dermatologicals. Although some consumers may have panic bought dermatol…

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Dermatologicals in North Macedonia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dermatologicals largely unimpacted by COVID-19 due to continual accessibility

Dermatologicals evenly split between domestic and international companies

Domestic player Alkaloid donates EUR200,00 to support the fight against COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Unhealthy diets will lead to an increasing need for haemorrhoid treatments

Stigma surrounding certain dermatologicals will continue fading over the forecast period

Ongoing confusion between dermatologicals and medicated skin care set to continue causing confusion

CATEGORY DATA

APPENDIX

