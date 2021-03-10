Global Dietary Supplements in Kazakhstan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Health and wellness trends that have resulted in the growth of dietary supplements over the review period will be strengthened in 2020 due to the increased health concerns following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. As such, growth in 2020 is expected to exceed that of the previous year.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

