Global Analgesics in Kazakhstan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Adult aspirin, adult acetaminophen and adult ibuprofen are expected to record particularly strong growth in analgesics in 2020. These products will prove to be popular as they can be used to decrease temperatures and a high-temperature is one of the most common and most widely publicised symptoms of COVID-19. Although these three categories are expected to drive growth in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase demand across the category as a whole. Adult aspirin is expected to be th…

Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Analgesics in Kazakhstan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category will exhibit strong growth thanks to COVID-19 pandemic as e-commerce sales are boosted by social distancing

Active advertising from Dolgit puts increasing pressure on brand leader Ibufen

Competitive landscape to remain unchanged due to ingrained consumer buying habits

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Aging population is good news for analgesics as joint pain drives growth in the category

Younger consumers also contribute to growth due to increasingly active lifestyles

Paediatric ibuprofen’s success will be tied to demographics and economic situation in Kazakhstan

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

….CONTINUED

