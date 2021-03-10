Soup in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Packaged soup consumption has been falling for several years in Argentina. This is mainly the result of weakened purchasing power arising from the country’s prolonged economic crisis, as these products are considered an unnecessary expense that offer poor value for money as compared to home-made soup. Given that packaged soup tends to be high in artificial flavours and preservatives, the growing adoption of healthier eating habits among Argentinians has also had a negative impact on demand. Thes…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soup in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Panic buying and stockpiling boost soup retail volume sales in 2020

Chilled soup shows strongest performance thanks to success of Green Seed

Unilever continues to dominate soup with its Knorr brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Improved economic climate should support recovery in soup consumption

Chilled soup will remain the most dynamic category

Unilever’s dominance is unlikely to be challenged

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

….continued

