Soup in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Packaged soup consumption has been falling for several years in Argentina. This is mainly the result of weakened purchasing power arising from the country’s prolonged economic crisis, as these products are considered an unnecessary expense that offer poor value for money as compared to home-made soup. Given that packaged soup tends to be high in artificial flavours and preservatives, the growing adoption of healthier eating habits among Argentinians has also had a negative impact on demand. Thes…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727635-soup-in-argentina
Euromonitor International’s Soup in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rich-communication-services-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-greenhouse-soil-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-handheld-krypton-flashlight-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2025-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-delayed-coker-units-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04
Table of Contents
Soup in Argentina
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Panic buying and stockpiling boost soup retail volume sales in 2020
Chilled soup shows strongest performance thanks to success of Green Seed
Unilever continues to dominate soup with its Knorr brand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Improved economic climate should support recovery in soup consumption
Chilled soup will remain the most dynamic category
Unilever’s dominance is unlikely to be challenged
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
….continued
Contact Details
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105