Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in the United Kingdom Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sauces, dressings and condiments has seen a strong decline in foodservice volume sales in 2020, due to measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the country, such as the closure of outlets during lockdowns, and lower footfall due to social distancing when outlets were allowed to open. As a result, this has led to much higher retail volume and current value growth in 2020 than in any other year of the review period, although it has not been enough to offset the foodservice decline. More co…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline in foodservice cannot be offset by stronger retail growth

Products for easy meal preparation are popular, such as cooking and pasta sauces

Unilever retakes the lead from Premier Foods despite a share decline

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The return to foodservice set to hamper growth in retail

Consumers likely to value low prices, but also innovation

Cooking sauces will maintain growth for reasons of convenience and innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

