Global Debit Cards Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The emergence of COVID-19 in South Africa and the subsequent lockdown measures resulted in rising unemployment (particularly for those involved in the tourism and foodservice industries), and decreasing disposable incomes. Weak consumer sentiment therefore restricted discretionary spending, resulting in declines for the number of transactions made using debit cards and the transaction value in 2020, driven by the dominant personal debit cards. Unlike 2019, which had seen a rise in the average sp…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952447-debit-cards-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ammonium-polyphosphate-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polishinglapping-film-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-patient-fluid-status-monitor-device-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-large-scale-lng-terminals-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Debit Cards in South Africa

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising unemployment and weak consumer sentiment as a result of the pandemic reduces usage and spending via debit cards in 2020 due to greater focus on essential goods

Number of debit cards continues to rise supported by move away from cash during pandemic with greater uptake of contactless smart cards

Consolidated competitive landscape within debit cards amongst major issuers but end of review period sees a number of disruptive digital banks enter

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stronger performance predicted for debit cards over the course of the forecast period, driven by drive to attract unbanked in a further move away from cash

Leading banks likely to look to digital tools to improve customer service in the face of growing competition from digital banks

Increasing popularity of mobile m-commerce to be supported by investment by leading banks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Number of open loop pre-paid cards continues to rise in 2020 due to use of government benefit cards and financial assistance in the form of grants

M-commerce continues to record impressive performance driven by further move towards digitalisation and driven by affluent, younger, tech-savvy consumers

Consolidated competitive landscape with pandemic set to impact a number of players in varying ways

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 13 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 14 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 15 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 16 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 17 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 18 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 21 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 23 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 25 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 26 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 28 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 29 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 30 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)