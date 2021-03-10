Global Analgesics in Belarus Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

COVID-19 stimulated a high demand for analgesics in Belarus, particularly acetaminophen. Stockpiling took place at the end of March and finished in April 2020 and, during this period, in just two weeks, Belarusians purchased acetaminophen more than during the whole year of 2019. This led to shortage of acetaminophen in many pharmacies. However, the high demand for acetaminophen and the following shortage led to the local state limiting the number of packs which a single consumer could purchase,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117574-analgesics-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nutraceutical-excipients-industry-swot-analysis-size-share-price-trends-and-growth-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/composite-materials-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-b12-test-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-gas-detectors-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

Analgesics in Belarus

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

State limits sales of acetaminophen due to shortages caused by stockpiling

Healthy living Belarusians expected to turn to natural remedies over the prolonged use of analgesics

State-owned domestic player, Borisovskiy Zavod Meditsinkikh Preparatov, maintains competitive advantage

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Opportunities for domestic brands to gain shares with expanded portfolios

Adult combined analgesics shows scope for development in the time of COVID-19 and beyond

Topical analgesics/anaesthetic not to be overlooked, as competition between players remains strong

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105