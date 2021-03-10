Global Credit Cards Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, South Africa was already experiencing a rise in the cost of living, which was not being matched by salary increases, resulting in mid-income consumers struggling to afford the lifestyles to which they had become accustomed, which resulted in greater demand for consumer credit to fund purchases and supporting the further growth in personal credit card utilisation. An increasing number of South Africans had therefore become more focused on the present and le…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Credit Cards in South Africa

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declines across credit cards due to concerns relating to over-indebtedness but personal credit card utilisation significantly rises in 2020

Payment relief for struggling consumers introduced by banks during initial lockdown period

Consolidated competitive landscape within credit cards but digital banks gain momentum during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow start to recovery with credit cards unlikely to surpass pre-pandemic levels until 2025 in terms of transaction value

Credit cards set to become increasingly competitive landscape as main issuers look to maintain customers and address threat of dynamic digital banks

Value lost to fraud likely to drive greater security measures to attract customers

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Number of open loop pre-paid cards continues to rise in 2020 due to use of government benefit cards and financial assistance in the form of grants

M-commerce continues to record impressive performance driven by further move towards digitalisation and driven by affluent, younger, tech-savvy consumers

Consolidated competitive landscape with pandemic set to impact a number of players in varying ways

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

