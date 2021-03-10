Global Credit Cards Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, South Africa was already experiencing a rise in the cost of living, which was not being matched by salary increases, resulting in mid-income consumers struggling to afford the lifestyles to which they had become accustomed, which resulted in greater demand for consumer credit to fund purchases and supporting the further growth in personal credit card utilisation. An increasing number of South Africans had therefore become more focused on the present and le…
Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Credit Cards in South Africa
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Declines across credit cards due to concerns relating to over-indebtedness but personal credit card utilisation significantly rises in 2020
Payment relief for struggling consumers introduced by banks during initial lockdown period
Consolidated competitive landscape within credit cards but digital banks gain momentum during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow start to recovery with credit cards unlikely to surpass pre-pandemic levels until 2025 in terms of transaction value
Credit cards set to become increasingly competitive landscape as main issuers look to maintain customers and address threat of dynamic digital banks
Value lost to fraud likely to drive greater security measures to attract customers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Number of open loop pre-paid cards continues to rise in 2020 due to use of government benefit cards and financial assistance in the form of grants
M-commerce continues to record impressive performance driven by further move towards digitalisation and driven by affluent, younger, tech-savvy consumers
Consolidated competitive landscape with pandemic set to impact a number of players in varying ways
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020….continued
