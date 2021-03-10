Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in North Macedonia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Weight management and wellbeing is expected to benefit significantly from the pandemic in 2020 overall. Current value sales are anticipated to grow noticeably in response to the crisis. When lockdown was first implemented in Q2, many Macedonian people began stockpiling in order to avoid running out of supplies in the future. This trend has had a slight impact on sales of weight management and wellbeing as many consumers bulk bought products in order to avoid having to go without later on. Additi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117573-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-north-macedonia

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/scaffolding-and-accessories-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hemp-concrete-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/epistaxis-drugs-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disc-filter-market-2021-industry-key-players-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in North Macedonia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling benefits sales of weight management and wellbeing at the beginning of lockdown

Domestic player Vitalia Nikola donates PPE to Macedonia medical staff

Some consumers focus on physical appearance during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 intensifies rising concerns over obesity

Modern distribution channels will continue offering more products

New advertising techniques to be expected over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105