Global Dietary Supplements Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Dietary supplement is expected to register healthy double-digit value growth in 2020, as consumers look after their health, in the light of the threat of COVID-19. However, the healthy growth is not expected to be across all dietary supplements and certain products that do not specially address overall health and immunity, such as glucosamine, eye health supplements and ginseng, are expected to lower value growth than in 2019.
Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Dietary Supplements in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dietary supplements receives boost from COVID-19, as consumers seek to protect their overall health
Little between Forever Living Products and Vitabiotics
Demand for dietary supplements driven by unhealthy diets
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued healthy growth during the forecast period, even when threat of COVID-19 diminishes
Door-to-door sales drives value growth during the forecast period
Paediatric dietary supplements dominated by local players
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
