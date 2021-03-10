Global Financial Cards and Payments Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on both consumers and merchants in Indonesia in 2020. Large-scale social restrictions and social distancing (PSSB measures) have resulted in a sharp decline in spending on everything but essential items, while travel and entertainment charges have also been hard hit with tourism largely suspended for much of the year. All of this has resulted in a steep drop in card payment transactions. With household income under pressure, many households have postponed ma…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952154-financial-cards-and-payments-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Indonesia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wire-electrical-discharge-machine-edm-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vanilla-beans-and-extract-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-natriuretic-peptide-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biosimilars-stents-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Financial Cards and Payments in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Government takes steps to support workers and the economy

Digital payments thrive in 2020 as consumers go online

After strong growth GPN is expected to see its growth impeded by a lack of online functionality

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 forces consumers to curb non-essential spending while limitations on the use of GPN debit cards present an obstacle to growth

New card issuance impeded by COVID-19

Arrival of online debit cards influencing competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce offers huge opportunity for growth of debit cards

Mastercard and Visa expected to remain important despite rise of GPN

Economic uncertainty and the rise of digital payments threaten to undermine growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Credit card transactions drop sharply as stores close and consumers tighten their belts

Banks struggle to attract new customers while businesses reign in spending on commercial credit cards

Mastercard mounting challenge to Visa

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic uncertainty casts a cloud over the future of credit cards

Digital pay later services offer an alternative to credit cards

Travel likely to be impacted putting downward pressure on both personal and commercial credit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)