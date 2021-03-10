Global Financial Cards and Payments Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on both consumers and merchants in Indonesia in 2020. Large-scale social restrictions and social distancing (PSSB measures) have resulted in a sharp decline in spending on everything but essential items, while travel and entertainment charges have also been hard hit with tourism largely suspended for much of the year. All of this has resulted in a steep drop in card payment transactions. With household income under pressure, many households have postponed ma…
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Indonesia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Financial Cards and Payments in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Government takes steps to support workers and the economy
Digital payments thrive in 2020 as consumers go online
After strong growth GPN is expected to see its growth impeded by a lack of online functionality
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 forces consumers to curb non-essential spending while limitations on the use of GPN debit cards present an obstacle to growth
New card issuance impeded by COVID-19
Arrival of online debit cards influencing competitive landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce offers huge opportunity for growth of debit cards
Mastercard and Visa expected to remain important despite rise of GPN
Economic uncertainty and the rise of digital payments threaten to undermine growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Credit card transactions drop sharply as stores close and consumers tighten their belts
Banks struggle to attract new customers while businesses reign in spending on commercial credit cards
Mastercard mounting challenge to Visa
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic uncertainty casts a cloud over the future of credit cards
Digital pay later services offer an alternative to credit cards
Travel likely to be impacted putting downward pressure on both personal and commercial credit cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
….continued
