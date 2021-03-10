Global Packaging Industry Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The economic fallout of COVID-19 has led to widespread slashed salaries, job loss and falling incomes in Indonesia, and thus reduced disposable incomes. Spending has become more mindful and rational as consumers prioritise products deemed to be necessities and cut back on luxuries, leading to declining sales in fragrances and colour cosmetics packaging, with growth rises in skin car packaging and bath and shower packaging. Affordability has become a prime factor in purchasing decisions, and in h…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Indonesia report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaging Industry in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Demand for small pack sizes driven by desire for portion control, on-the-go snacking trend and rise of home-delivery services

Players in soft drinks and hot drinks push smaller solutions to poorer consumers in 2019, as rising popularity of format drives sales in flexible plastic

Multipacks sees rising demand in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019

Travel-size packaging formats in beauty and personal care appeal through convenience and low cost in 2019

Flexible plastic pouches remain popular in home care packaging in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Bahasa Indonesia labelling provides link to locals for imported brands, while plastic tax backlash continues

Changes to rice packet labelling requirements demand more information on labels

New regulation introduces traffic light labelling system on food and beverage packaging

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Companies have until 2022 to comply with waste management and packaging regulations; meanwhile, Indonesia sets waste reduction target for 2025

COVID-19 slows plastic pan and motivates staggered introduction

Unilever launches sustainability-focused initiative to devise waste management solutions

….continued

