Global Financial Cards and Payments Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on Hungary’s financial cards and payments industry during 2020. Perhaps the most noticeable and important changes seen in consumer behaviour during the year was the shift away from the use of cash and towards card payments. In the proximity environment, this was due mainly to widespread fears that banknotes and coins could transmit the COVID-19 virus, presenting a risk to public health. The shift towards e-commerce which flowed from the lockdown qua…
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Financial Cards and Payments in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Shift away from cash and towards digital commerce presents opportunities
Upcoming changes to regulations to continue promoting the use of payment cards
The emergence of strong fintech players present a favourable scenario
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Complex scenario for debit cards emerges from the COVID-19 situation
Contactless payments surgery had during the COVID-19 lockdown period
Minimum transaction limit for secondary verification raised in response to COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic reforms and shift towards e-commerce set to benefit debit cards
Commercial debit cards set to drive overall category growth
The competitive environment set to change as strategic alliances emerge
The development of fintech set to spur growth in debit cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduction in maximum APR for new credit cards results in fewer cards being issued
Shift away from cash supports growth in contactless credit card transactions
Pressure on household incomes due to COVID-19 drives consumers to credit cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Commercial credit cards to remain a small niche category
Co-branded personal credit cards to continue developing strongly
New strategic alliance of three major retail banks set to influence credit cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 45 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 46 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 47 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 48 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 49 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 50 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 51 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 52 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 53 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 54 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 55 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 56 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 57 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 58 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 59 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 60 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 61 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 62 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 63 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 64 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 65 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 66 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 67 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 68 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 69 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 70 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 71 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 72 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 73 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 74 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Commercial charge cards dominate as personal charge cards remain absent
Dominant player American Express focuses on multinational companies
The narrowing of the competitive environment a reaction to slow growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Few changes likely to be seen in charge cards during the forecast period
Local companies unlikely to become interested in charge cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 75 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 76 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 77 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 78 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 79 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 80 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 81 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 82 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 83 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 84 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 85 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 86 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 87 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 88 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 89 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 90 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 91 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 92 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 93 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 94 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 95 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 96 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 97 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 98 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The performance of pre-paid cards negatively impacted by the COVID-19 situation
Open loop pre-paid cards benefits from subsidies on employee benefit cards
The development of fintech supports growth in open loop pre-paid cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Employee benefit cards set to continue dominating closed-loop pre-paid cards
….continued
