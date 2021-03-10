Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2020, growth in sauces, dressings and condiments is set to improve compared to 2019, in line with the outbreak of COVID-19 increasing home cooking across the country.

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dry sauces record strong growth, as consumers reach for convenient options during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mayonnaise benefits from being used by small businesses, while pasta sauces see a decline in demand

Unilever Indonesia retains its top position, as supermarkets increases its share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Soy sauce and chilli sauce drive high value sales, as products remain popular despite the economic recession

Herbs and spices and dry sauces drive growth, while stock cubes continue to appeal to consumers

Small businesses purchase goods from retailers, driving sales from these channels across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

