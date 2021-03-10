Ready Meals in the United Kingdom Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

After years of continuous growth, which led the ready meals category in the UK to be largest in the whole of Europe, 2020 started negatively. This was driven by multiple factors, such as a negative consumer perception of references considered unhealthy because of over-processing, as well as the rise of foodservice delivery options, which represent a good, if more expensive, alternative. However, the impact of COVID-19 from March has helped to offset these concerns, with some consumers turning to…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Ready Meals in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ready meals are valued by consumers who do not want to cook from scratch daily

Shelf-stable and frozen products perform well due to low unit prices

Private label maintains its dominance but consumers also value premium lines

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Meal boxes will drive growth in dinner mixes, although all categories set to grow

Cheaper but tasty options set to perform well

Recent and further innovations set to drive growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

