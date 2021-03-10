Global Sports Nutrition in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

In response to COVID-19 gyms were closed and sports events were put on hold or postponed to a later date, while many consumers limited the amount of time they spent outdoors exercising. This is having a negative impact on the growth of sports nutrition in 2020, which had enjoyed double-digit growth in the previous two years, in current value terms. Another factor limiting growth is the strong reliance on convenience stores for distribution, especially for sports protein RTD. While these stores h…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117564-sports-nutrition-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/it-outsourcing-managed-service-market-size-share-and-growth-opportunities-outlook-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-labeler-print-apply-labeling-and-labeling-equipment-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-chemical-injection-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-2021-global-technology-development-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pc-based-automation-market-growth-analysis-2021-segmentation-share-price-revenue-trends-top-key-players-and-more-2021-02-08

Table of Contents

Sports Nutrition in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 puts a dampener on growth as gyms close and consumers stay at home

Meiji sustains lead in part thanks to online expansion

Sports protein RTD sees introduction of new flavours as Meiji looks to attract new consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports nutrition set to benefit from growing health awareness and the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021

E-commerce opens up the market to foreign brands

Changing perceptions of body image generating demand for high protein products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105