Global Sleep Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Sleep deprivation and poor quality sleep is caused by numerous factors, but stress and anxiety are common causes. COVID-19 and the measures taken to control it have created widespread concern among consumers in Japan. Not only are people concerned about themselves and their friends and family contracting the virus, but they are also worried about losing their jobs or seeing their income reduced. Furthermore, the closure of schools and a rise in home-based working has also created additional stre…
Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Sleep Aids in Japan
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 impacting sleeping patterns due to stress and anxiety
‘Sleep hygiene’ trend suppressing demand for sleep aids
SSP retains clear lead, but faces competition from supplements
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New alternative products appearing in the market threaten sales of sleep aids
Professional treatment options expanding
Consumers turning to Rx drugs for more serious complaints
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
….CONTINUED
