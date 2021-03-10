Global Rtds in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Spirit-based RTDs remained the only category in RTDs in Morocco in 2019. In lieu of purchasing RTDs many people in Morocco tend to buy their favourite spirit products through various off-trade channels and just mix them with their favourite juice/soda in order to make their favourite cocktail. This practice is very common and popular, especially as RTDs tend to be expensive for the majority of consumers in the country. Thus, competition from spirits and other types of drinks in Morocco remains s…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117559-rtds-in-morocco
Euromonitor International’s RTDs in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/web-to-print-software-market-2021-sales-size-share-growth-and-trend-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01
Product coverage: Malt-based RTDs, Other RTDs, Spirit-based RTDs, Wine-based RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plant-based-vegan-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTDs market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intraoperative-mri-equipment-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/practice-analytics-market-growth-analysis-2021-segmentation-share-price-revenue-trends-top-key-players-and-more-2021-02-08
Table of Contents
Rtds in Morocco
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Spirit-based RTDs remains the only RTD category present in Morocco, where it continues to see declining volume and value sales in 2019
Young adults comprise the primary base for RTDs, but overall consumer awareness remains low due to limited advertising and the category remains untapped in 2019
Bourchanin & Cie and Bacardi & Co remain the dominant players within RTDs in 2019 on the strength of their wider distribution and strong advertising
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within RTDs
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of RTDs: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of RTDs: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of RTDs: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade and promotion of the Green Moroccan plan boost prospects and productivity of local retailers, companies and importers in 2019
Groupe des Brasseries du Maroc remains the leading player with alcoholic drinks in 2019, with a monopoly in the largest category of beer
Post-pandemic, volume and value sales are set grow incrementally the forecast period, but CAGRs will be slower compared to that of the review period
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
Summary 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
….CONTINUED
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/