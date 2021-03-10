Sweet Spreads in South Africa Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Although in 2020 sweet spreads has seen a slight slowdown in its retail growth rates, this is not significant and growth has remained solid, with the minor slowdown likely to mainly be due to increasing maturity. However, consumers’ rising price-consciousness as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19 has meant that some trading down has been seen. For instance, nut and seed based spreads has seen by far the best performance in both retail volume and current value terms. This is because the…

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in South Africa

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Minor impact on retail volume sales from COVID-19, although trading down is seen

The move to lower-sugar products has been slow, whilst flavour innovations appeal

The cheapest products are favoured due to consumer price-consciousness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising maturity and increasing price-consciousness set to hamper growth

Trading down expected in nut and seed based spreads due to price rises

Price competition is expected to remain strong

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

