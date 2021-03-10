Butter and Spreads in the US By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Quarantine in the US has contributed to an increase in home cooking. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers focused on stockpiling basic ingredients used for cooking, as there were widespread concerns about the ability of supply chains to cope. Butter was one packaged food category that benefited greatly from this behaviour. In order to accommodate interruptions in the supply chain as well as the growing demand, many stores limited the amount of butter consumers could purcha…

Euromonitor International's Butter and Spreads in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International

Table of Contents

Butter and Spreads in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer behaviour during the pandemic drives sales of butter

Restaurant closures results in a collapse in foodservice sales

With consumers going back to basics this helps drive private label sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice will recover after the setbacks experienced in 2020

Pandemic slows premiumisation in spreads

Butter expected to continue benefiting from its new all-natural image

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

