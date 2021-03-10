Global Dermatologicals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

International companies will continue to lead dermatologicals in 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, unemployment rates in the Kazakhstan have increased significantly, which means many consumers are facing growing financial uncertainty. As a result of the country’s economic instability, consumers will have declined purchasing power, particularly after the devaluation of the national currency which took place in 2020. COVID-19 could, therefore, drive a shift towards domestic and Russian br…

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foreign companies continue to lead dermatologicals, but financial uncertainty could drive loyal customers to cheaper products

Bepanthen booms thanks to marketing campaign as customers remain loyal

Despite growing availability, private label remains underdeveloped as innovation is still key to success in competitive category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health concerns and awareness to drive development of dermatologicals in coming years

Western dermatologicals continue to lead the category with innovation driving growth in the category

Currency devaluation and economic uncertainty will drive shift towards economy brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

…..continued

