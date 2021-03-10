Global Debit Cards in Sweden Market Research Report 2020

COVID-19 has impacted consumer spending across Sweden, and despite a fall in the value of debit transactions in 2020, debit cards are actually set to outperform total card transactions by the end of the year. Sweden is already a leading country in terms of shifting consumers away from cash and pin numbers, and towards contactless payment. Although the country has taken a far more relaxed approach to managing the virus, consumer awareness of the risks of the illness has boosted the use of contact…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264581-debit-cards-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-extenders-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-urinals-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-graphite-electrode-rod-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transdermal-drug-delivery-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Debit Cards in Sweden

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers prefer reduced risk of contactless

Business and travel spend undermined by Sweden’s singular approach to virus management

Debit card transaction liberalisation set to help transaction volumes rebuild through 2020 and beyond

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Debit cards face two key obstacles to growth

Consumer trust in well-established bank brands will help recovery

Long term transactional trends set to return

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105