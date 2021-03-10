Global Digestive Remedies Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, a number of consumers are expected to suffer from a weakened immune system. For some, this may be a result of having contracted COVID-19 itself, whereas other consumers may find that their isolation and home-seclusion will have had a negative effect on their immune systems. As a result of weakened natural defences, however, value sales of digestive remedies are expected to rise in 2020 as consumers become more likely to fall ill. In particular, it is…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Weakened immune systems following COVID-19 pandemic to have a positive impact on digestive remedies

Supply problems signal trouble for Aktivirovanniy Ugol as local players grasp the opportunity to stand up to dominance of international brands

Smecta and Enterozhermina set to benefit from growing trend for convenience in Kazakhstan

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Traditional cuisine and increasingly hectic lifestyles drive volume sales in digestive remedies.

Trend for self-medication and growing product awareness drives growth in digestive remedies

Price will be a key factor due to economic instability after COVID-19

…..continued

