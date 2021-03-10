Global Debit Cards Market in Colombia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market research report 23 November, 2020

Strong growth was recorded in the number of debit cards in circulation in Colombia during 2020 as many people came aware of the fact that the use of contactless debit cards reduces the need for them to engage physically with cash. This is a major concern for many consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic due to widespread fears that banknotes and coins could harbour and spread the COVID-19 virus. At the same time, e-commerce experienced a significant boom over the course of 2020 for similar reasons…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951991-debit-cards-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Colombia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-stents-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-syringaldehyde-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-clinical-trials-imaging-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmacovigilance-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES;

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Contactless cards thrive as a cash alternative due to desire to limit physical contact

Launch of mobile transfer platforms supported by industry player ACH

2020 is a year of expansion into digital ecosystems for debit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Preference for cash to persist despite emergence of convenient new technologies

Changes seen in the uses of debit cards during quarantine likely to endure

Commercial debit cards to remain a smaller category than personal debit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105