Wound Care in Egypt By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Wound care is the smallest consumer product area in Egypt and is expected to register the smallest value growth in 2020, as result of COVID-19. However, it is still expected to register double-digit value growth, though some of this growth is driven by inflationary pressures. With schools and gyms closed for much of 2020, there is expected to be less injuries and therefore less demand for wound care.

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Wound Care in Egypt

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Less injuries as people stay at home

Pharmaplast dominates sales in a highly consolidated product area

Low levels of brand loyalty define the competitive environment in wound care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Once people start going out again, wound care will return to pre-COVID-19 value growth

Wound care continues to underperform

The preference for traditional home-made alternatives to remain a drag on growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

