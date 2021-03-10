Wound Care in Egypt By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Wound care is the smallest consumer product area in Egypt and is expected to register the smallest value growth in 2020, as result of COVID-19. However, it is still expected to register double-digit value growth, though some of this growth is driven by inflationary pressures. With schools and gyms closed for much of 2020, there is expected to be less injuries and therefore less demand for wound care.
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Wound Care in Egypt
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Less injuries as people stay at home
Pharmaplast dominates sales in a highly consolidated product area
Low levels of brand loyalty define the competitive environment in wound care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Once people start going out again, wound care will return to pre-COVID-19 value growth
Wound care continues to underperform
The preference for traditional home-made alternatives to remain a drag on growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
