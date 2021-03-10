Global Eye Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Overall, by the end of 2020, eye care is predicted to post stagnant volume sales compared with the previous year, due to the ongoing poor performance of allergy eye care and the adverse impact of COVID-19 on standard eye care. The lack of time spent outdoors has diminished demand somewhat for allergy eye care, although in some cases seasonal changes will bring out symptoms regardless and thus support sales. The standard eye care category had previously been thriving thanks to new product entries…

Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Momentum in standard eye care stalled by pandemic as consumer priorities shift

Competition heating up in standard eye care

Brands present in other categories show successful crossover into eye care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Eye care poised for quick return to volume growth

Players set to add value through supplements

Private label has stronger potential as consumers economise

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

…..continued

