Global Debit Cards in Greece Market Research Report 2020

2020 saw a huge shift away from the use of cash as a payment method and towards the use of financial cards as direct payment tools at points of sale. In particular, contactless financial cards were the preferred payment method of increasing numbers of Greek people, with the vast majority of financial cards in circulation in the country being contactless smartcards. The main reason for the spike in consumer interest for cashless and contactless transactions was the fear of contagion at the peak o…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Greece report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Debit Cards in Greece

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer reluctance to handle cash due to COVID-19 boosts debit cards value

Economic slowdown and reluctance to spend negatively impact debit cards

Shift towards e-commerce substantially benefits debit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further penetration of contactless payments set to support growth in debit cards

Mobile wallets and payment apps linked to debit cards expected to proliferate

Commercial debit cards expected to record strong growth from a low base

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

