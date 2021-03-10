Global Credit Cards in the NORWAY Market Research Report 2020

Credit cards had a good year in 2020 despite the heavily disruptive influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wider Norwegian economy and the personal finances of very many consumers. One of the key factors spurring growth in credit cards is that card lending is seen as a particularly favourable form of consumer credit. The popularity of credit cards is based on their relatively low cost and the fact that the acceptance criteria for credit cards are often less stringent than for other types of p…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Credit Cards in Norway

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers turn to credit cards as a cheap and easy form of consumer credit

Commercial credit cards under pressure due to the emergence of e-invoicing

Shift towards e-commerce very positive for credit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The strong growth anticipated in e-commerce likely to benefit credit card usage

Recently launched debt register has the potential to limit demand for card lending

The convenience offered by contactless credit cards expected to spur growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

