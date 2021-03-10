Global Digestive Remedies in Ecuador Market Segmentation, Demand And Supply 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Digestive Remedies in Ecuador Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Greater demand for digestive remedies was seen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ecuador, when panic-buying of many products was seen, including digestive remedies.

Consumers mostly stockpiled products such as diarrhoeal remedies and indigestion and heartburn remedies, which are both expected to see higher growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019. Diarrhoeal remedies is the largest category in digestive remedies and has been the fastest growing category over the review period as diarrhoea…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

