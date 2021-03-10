Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

After maintaining growth throughout the review period, weight management and wellbeing is expected to see declining current value sales for the first time in 2020 overall. Due to lockdown restrictions that began being implemented in March and throughout the rest of the year, many Guatemalans have been spending more time at home and thus preparing home-cooked meals. Many have taken this opportunity to eat healthier and consume more natural meals, which has decreased the demand for all product are…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased home-cooking leads to sharp decline in 2020

Lack of trust amongst players proves beneficial for first ranked Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Direct selling adapts its strategies in order to maintain shares during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post lockdown weight loss plans will kickstart the recovery process

Meal replacements positioned as wellbeing items rather than weight loss goods

Slimming teas will remain small despite consistent growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

