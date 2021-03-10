Global Debit Cards in Australia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market research report 10 November, 2020

As the pandemic continued to unfold, there was an increasing focus on contactless payments, more commonly known as tap and go. Many debit cards have dual network capabilities. Currently, cards are automatically routed to Visa and Mastercard, which incurs a higher transaction fee that is passed on to the consumer. eftpos (electronic funds transfer at point of sale) is calling for an overhaul of the regulation of disclosure for processing of these payments so that retailers have a genuine opportun…
Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Australia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Focus on transaction fees as popularity of tap-and-go payments rises during the pandemic
Pandemic drives the popularity of contactless payments over the use of cash
Shift from credit to debit as consumers face up to the economic impact of COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
86 400 teams up with Zip Co to enable consumers to use its app to get a full overview of their Zip accounts
Airwallex cooperating with Visa to offers consumers a borderless business card
Another of Australia’s “Big Four” banks signs up to Apple Pay
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
