Global Vitamins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Vitamins is seeing a boost from COVID-19 in 2020, as consumers believe the consumption of vitamins will strengthen their immune systems and better protect them from the virus. Multivitamins is seeing a significant boost, as evidenced by the strong value growth. As well as the benefit of being able to take a combination of immune-strengthening vitamins in one tablet, consumers in Belarus are already fond of multivitamins which stimulate general health, as opposed to taking specific blends for spe…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Multivitamins maintains popularity for its immune-boosting benefits

Stockpiling spike could see muted sales for remainder of year, before vitamins bounces back

GSK Consumer Healthcare maintains lead, despite losing shares to previous top player Recordati SpA

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong competition expected in multivitamins, with some smaller brands set to go under if they cannot continue to meet high demand

New product developments expected in vitamin D, as the supplement is an ideal addition for the time of COVID-19

Affordability continues to be a major driver as consumers seek value for money

…..continued

