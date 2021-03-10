Vitamins in the United Arab Emirates By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Vitamins is a category that is not covered under health care insurance in the United Arab Emirates, along with dietary supplements, unless in specific high doses that make it more of a medicine that is required for specific medical conditions. In addition, vitamins are priced more freely compared to OTC products, which are regulated strictly by the government. Moreover, they also incur VAT of 5% as they do not fall under the required medicine criteria, making them less attractive to price-sensit…
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Vitamins in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Overall impact of focusing on boosting one’s immune system during pandemic does not result in huge boost for vitamins overall as dietary supplements offers strong competition
Multivitamins remains a popular option in terms of cost saving and convenience
Vitabiotics set to strengthen overall leadership of vitamins with omnichannel strategy
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce set to capitalise on increasing price sensitivity and convenience heading into forecast period
Overall economic recovery likely to influence demand for vitamins during early part of forecast period but overall category is set to record positive performance
Vitamin D deficiency likely to support relevance of category
CATEGORY DATA
….continued
