Global Sleep Aids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The sleep aids category in China is mainly led by Chinese herbal/traditional products, including polygonum multiflorum, licorice, pilose antler, jujube and dried ginger, amongst others. This kind of product is normally perceived to involve less risk of side-effects than OTC alternatives, and has a positive image amongst local consumers, especially older ones. However, apart from traditional products, consumers from major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai are becoming more interested in new typ…
Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Sleep Aids in China
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Younger consumers inclining towards new products
E-commerce surges during pandemic
Leader benefits from deeply rooted brand awareness
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Modern living drives up demand for sleep aids
Lockdown bolsters trend towards e-commerce
Threat from rival products and sleep hygiene
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
