Vitamins in Saudi Arabia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Vitamin C was a big winner in 2020 as the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for vitamins in general and vitamin C in particular. This is because the strong reputation that vitamin C has for boosting immunity and helping people to ward off illness and/or recover quickly from viral illnesses led many people to stock up on these products as soon as the threat of contagion became apparent. Prior to the arrival of the CO-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia, vitamin C was already becoming more po…

Euromonitor International's Vitamins in Saudi Arabia report

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of vitamin C benefit from rising demand for products that boost immunity

Multivitamins and vitamin D experience surging demand due to COVID-19

Stockpiling and panic buying result in product shortages and inconsistent availability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The experiences of 2020 likely to remain influential throughout forecast period

Julphar’s recovery set to be key to category growth

The momentum generated by e-commerce during 2020 set to remain in effect

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

