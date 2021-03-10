Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Value sales growth in paediatric consumer health will slow modestly during 2020. This is partly due to a base-year effect: The cold and flu season of 2019 was particularly bad, leading more parents buying paediatric cough/cold remedies for their sick children. Demand growth for these products has weakened during 2020 due to COVID-19. As schools were closed for an extended period and social distancing has become the norm, opportunities for transmitting cold and flu viruses have diminished. On the…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117620-paediatric-consumer-health-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/atmospheric-vacuum-breakers-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-based-data-lake-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/parking-management-market-2021-industry-analysis-global-trends-market-size-share-and-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/running-footwear-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-suppliers-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Value sales growth will see a modest slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions slow the spread of colds and flu

Parents increasingly willing to self-medicate their children

Marketing activity remains muted

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Declining fertility rate will weigh on value sales growth

Surge in e-commerce presages a long-term shift in distribution

Low level of price sensitivity leaves little room for private label

CATEGORY DATA

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105