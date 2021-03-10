Global Dietary Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Value sales growth in dietary supplements is set to slow significantly during 2020 partly as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19. For most of the review period, strong economic growth in Slovenia had buoyed demand for dietary supplements and driven a degree of premiumisation. Dietary supplements outperformed vitamins in terms of value sales growth for most of the review period, but they will post identical growth rates in 2020, suggesting that consumers are placing more trust in vitamins…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sharp slowdown in value sales growth of dietary supplements, as consumers do not see them as the best defence against COVID-19

Traditional/herbal dietary supplements hardest hit by COVID-19

Leaders gain value share, largely at the expense of small players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowdown in value sales growth set to deepen as demand matures

COVID-19 will continue to boost e-commerce value sales

Dietary supplements could be fertile territory for private label

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

…..continued

