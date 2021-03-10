Global Digestive Remedies in Pakistan Market Research Report forecast year

2020 sees consumers opting more and more for packaged consumer healthcare products, including digestive remedies, instead of relying on traditional home remedies. This was in part triggered by the fear the pandemic induced, leading consumers to pay more attention to their health. Demand for digestive remedies continues to grow in 2020 due to consumers’ deteriorating quality of life, unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity and high levels of stress that all contri…

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Digestive Remedies in Pakistan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads consumers to opt for packaged digestive remedies instead of home remedies

Urban lifestyles lead to digestive problems

Major multinationals benefit from strong brand development and extensive distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Laxatives and antacids are expected to remain high in demand due to emerging lifestyle trends

Convenience and instant relief are anticipated to be key for product success

Major multinationals will benefit from strong brand development and extensive distribution

