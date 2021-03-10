Global Wound Care Market in Pakistan, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market research report 20 November, 2020

Wound care is expected to maintain similar current value growth in 2020 to that seen the year prior. The category saw, compared to other OTC categories, a smaller increase in demand during panic-buying as a result of COVID-19 in the first quarter of the year. During quarantine, both adults and children had limited opportunities to engage in physical activities outdoors, leading to fewer injuries and thus less need for replacement purchases. As restrictions ease, more injuries are expected to occ…

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has minimal impact on wound care

Major international brands benefit from local distributors

Uniferoz continues to lead wound care in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing population and fitness trend are anticipated to have a positive impact on sales

International brands with local manufacturing capabilities are expected to continue to gain value share

Local brands may have opportunities in rural areas

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

