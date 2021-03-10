Global Sports Nutrition Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Overall, volume sales of sports nutrition have been hit hard by COVID-19 – with sports protein RTD being particularly negatively affected owing to the closure of gyms. Sports protein powder has been less affected as heavy users have still been able to consume the product the same way and continue with their bodybuilding. Also, protein/energy bars sales have been boosted by stockpiling in Q1, with their appeal not limited to just gym-goers and outdoor exercise being undertaken as frequently as po…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117616-sports-nutrition-in-finland

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flavored-coffee-creamer-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/advanced-shopping-technology-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-composite-rebar-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fetal-and-maternal-monitor-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gym closures eat into demand for on-the-go sports nutrition

Convenience and flavour driving sports protein RTD

Long-time leaders in danger of being overtaken by competitors

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mixed performances anticipated over forecast period as gym-going resumes

Protein/energy bars to be more influenced by the natural trend

Active social media presence and e-commerce platforms are increasingly key

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105