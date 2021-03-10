Global Credit Cards in Singapore Market Research Report forecast year

With the spread of COVID-19 locally and reports about the ability of the virus to survive on surfaces for days, consumers were becoming increasingly cautious about handling cash and using PIN number pads as they were seen as being possible media for virus transmission. There has therefore been a rise in contactless credit card usage, as it is seen as offering a safer and more convenient method of payment at retail outlets. The presence of an extensive contactless island-wide payment infrastructu…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Singapore report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

Credit Cards in Singapore

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Use of credit cards for contactless payments increases during the COVID-19 pandemic

Decline in credit card transaction value due to consumers holding back on discretionary and big-ticket spending

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Immediate return to positive growth expected from 2021 for credit card transactions

Rise in the popularity of no-frills credit cards as issuers re-examine the relevance of rewards

Visa and Mastercard remain the leading operators

