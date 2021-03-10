Impact Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report 2020-2026

Volume sales declines accelerated in all categories of tobacco in the United Arab Emirates in 2018 as the recent introduction of 100% ad valorem tax on all tobacco products began to take effect. In addition, the introduction of 4.8% VAT at the start of the year added to the increasing tax burden that the country’s tobacco users now face. High-priced brands were those most heavily affected by the new tax regime, with consumers trading down from premium brands such as Marlboro towards cheaper opti…
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
November 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
New Taxes Impact Sales As Ban on E-vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Is Lifted
Tax Increases Make Smoking Increasingly Unaffordable
British American Tobacco, Philip Morris and Imperial Tobacco Remain Dominant
Grocery Retailers Dominate Sales of Cigarettes, Tobacco Specialists Dominate in Cigars
E-cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Likely To Be the Bright Spots in A Declining Industry
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings
Plain Packaging
Advertising and Sponsorship
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Smoking in Public Places
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban
Vapour Products
Production/imports/exports
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2018-2023
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Rising Tax Burden Continues To Suppress Sales Category Growth
the Illicit Trade Roars Back Into Life As Smokers Seek To Mitigate High Tax Burdens
Falling Sales, Changing Consumer Tastes Lead To the Realignment of Product Portfolios
Competitive Landscape
Philip Morris Loses Significant Volume Share As British American Tobacco Assumes Leadership
Imperial Tobacco International Reduces Prices in An Effort To Push Volume Sales
Kt&g Generates Positive Growth Due To the Female-friendly Positioning of Its Brands
Taxation and Pricing
Taxation Rates
Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2013-2018
Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown
Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown
Category Data
Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Blend: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 19 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 23 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2013-2018
Table 24 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2018-2023
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Blend: % Volume 2018-2023
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume 2018-2023
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2018-2023
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2018-2023
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
the Shift To Ad Valorem Excise Tax Suppresses Demand Across the Category
Cigars Continue To Benefit From A Premium and Upmarket Image
Cigarillos Continues To Experience Declining Sales
Competitive Landscape
Corporación Habanos and Its Local Distributor Baqer Mohebi Dominate Sales of Cigars
the Launch of Davidoff Exclusive Boosts Davidoff & Cie’s Position in the Category
Al Fakher and Kamber Jaffer Remain the Leading Names in Smoking Tobacco
Category Data
Table 33 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 34 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 35 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 36 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 37 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 38 Sales of Cigarillos by Price Platform 2013-2018
Table 39 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 41 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 51 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 52 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2013-2018
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2018-2023
Table 54 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 55 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 56 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
April 2019 Sees the Lifting on the Ban on Sales of E-vapour Products
Vapour Products Expo Slated To Be Held in Dubai in June 2020
Competitive Landscape
Philip Morris Is An Early Mover With Its Iqos Heated Tobacco Brand
Atria Group-owned Juul Labs Expected To Move Into the United Arab Emirates
……. continued
